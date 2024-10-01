Watch Now
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Vicky Bakery’s Cuban Sandwiches

Joining Inside South Florida today is Betsy Rivera from Vicky Bakery, here to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing one of South Florida’s most beloved dishes—the Cuban sandwich. Betsy walked us through the simple yet flavorful ingredients that make up this iconic sandwich: fresh Cuban bread, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, shredded pork, pickles, and mustard.

There’s some debate about the origins of the Cuban sandwich, with Tampa claiming the title in 2012, though the sandwich has long been popular in South Florida, with roots going back 500 years.

Betsy also shared that Vicky Bakery, a staple in South Florida, is celebrating 52 years in business with 25 locations across the region. To learn more about Vicky Bakery and find your nearest location, visit their website at vickybakery.com or check out their Instagram page @vickybakery.

