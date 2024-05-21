Celebrating History and Community at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center

Fort Lauderdale's rich history is deeply rooted in the Sistrunk Corridor, named after Dr. James Sistrunk, who helped establish the first Black hospital in Broward County. Although the hospital no longer stands, its legacy continues at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center. Sharon Hughes, the Family Services Director, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the center’s impactful programs and historical significance.

The L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center is built on historically significant grounds. "It was the site of the first African American hospital in the city," Hughes explained. "When the community outgrew the hospital, it became the first African American library. Now, we're making more history by being the first YMCA for stories that have so many resources on that particular land."

This YMCA offers a wide variety of programs catering to the entire community. They offer swim lessons, afterschool, health and wellness programs, and wraparound services for families. Inside the building, they have a Wellness Center, the Victory Black Box Theatre, and numerous other resources making it a one-stop shop for community needs.

One of the center’s exciting initiatives is its partnership with the Florida Panthers. "Every Thursday, [the Panthers] teach the kids about hockey," Hughes shared. "We started with ball hockey and recently took 27 kids to the rink.”

The center also houses Broward College and the Victory Black Box Theatre, a cherished community asset. Hughes explained that the original theater was torn down, and the community demanded its return.

One of the center’s proudest achievements is hosting a scholarship fair that made history. "We had over 1,000 students from Broward, Palm Beach, and Dade counties, and offered $16.1 million in scholarships," Hughes revealed. "Thirty-five universities participated giving acceptances and scholarships on the spot."

The YMCA’s impact on the community is profound. "We keep moving forward and keep pushing the envelope and making history," Hughes said. "Everything pretty much in the community is walking distance… And the buildings stand tall enough so you can know that we're here to serve, and the resources are unmatched."

Sharon Hughes emphasized that the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center serves all communities. "Everyone is welcome, far and wide. Come on down to the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, we got you," she invited.

To learn more about the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center and its programs, visit YMCASouthFlorida.org.