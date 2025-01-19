Celebrating Jamaican Culinary Excellence with Chef Lala at Big City Tavern

Cooking is serious business, but according to Chef Ladanna Lawas (also known as Chef Lala), it should also be fun and filled with passion. This philosophy drives her work at Big City Tavern in Fort Lauderdale, where she combines creativity, culture, and comfort food to offer diners an unforgettable culinary experience.

Chef Lala’s love for cooking began in Jamaica, her home country, inspired by her grandmother.“My grandma was disabled and the way for me to help take care of her was that she would tell me what she wanted to eat, and I would make it,” Lala recalls.

Her grandmother’s passing left a void, but it also solidified Lala’s dream of becoming a chef. After high school, she moved to the U.S. to study culinary arts and international cooking. This journey eventually led her to Big City Tavern, where she now shines as a proud Black executive chef—a rarity in Fort Lauderdale’s culinary scene.

“When I first came to Fort Lauderdale, I realized there weren’t many female chefs,” says Lala. “I just want to do this for my females, and I will not change it for nothing.”

Lala’s determination has paid off, and she has spent 18 years honing her craft at Big City Tavern. Her dream, however, goes beyond her current kitchen. She plans to return to Jamaica to open a culinary school, aiming to provide opportunities for aspiring chefs in her home country.

“My goal is to give back to the kids who want to be chefs like me,” she shares passionately.

At Big City Tavern, Chef Lala has infused her unique style into the menu, offering dishes that range from hearty comfort food to globally inspired creations. “We’re trying to make Big City Tavern a place where you can enjoy everything on the menu,” says Lala.

With over 20 years of Big City Tavern’s history and Lala’s two decades of culinary experience, the restaurant has become a staple in Fort Lauderdale.

Chef Lala is not just a chef; she’s a creator, a mentor, and an advocate for diversity in the culinary world. Her passion shines in every dish she serves at Big City Tavern, inviting diners to experience the joy and flavors that define her journey.

Ready to taste Chef Lala’s creations? Visit Big City Tavern in Fort Lauderdale to enjoy a menu crafted with love, dedication, and a touch of Jamaican inspiration. For more information, visit BigCityLasOlas.com.