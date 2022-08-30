Celebrating Latin art and culture with McDonald's

Watch Now
McDonald’s is honoring our community and culture with its “Ritmo y Color” campaign, which celebrates Latin urban music and art. McDonald's Owner and Operator, Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt and Anthony Cabrera, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the campaign and how their stores are helping communities in South Florida.

“We were excited when McDonald's approached us with the idea of promoting Latin art, both musically and visually,” says Cabrera. “We were even more excited when we found out it was a local artist.”

There are currently special promotions McDonald's is offering through their app.

“Starting September 6th we’re offering 25% off any order that you make that’s $1 or more. You can pick it up either through the drive-thru, inside the restaurant or curbside,” says Betancourt. “Your order needs to be placed through the mobile order pay.”

This McDonald's is located at 3501 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL. 33137.

