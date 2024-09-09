Watch Now
Celebrating Lou Miller's 100th Birthday: A SoFlo Milestone

South Florida resident Lou Miller recently celebrated a monumental milestone—his 100th birthday—and WSFL was there to capture the moment! The festivities at The Palace Senior Living were a grand affair, complete with balloon arches, photo ops, live entertainment, custom chocolate bars, and even a special proclamation from the Mayor of Weston.

When asked how he felt about the celebration, Lou shared that the occasion was overwhelming but heartwarming. The centenarian, who is both a World War II veteran and an active community member, has clearly made a lasting impression on those around him. His daughter, Robin, expressed her admiration, noting, "He’s got more years to go. I'm in awe of my father. He’s fun and loving. How could I not be so excited for him to reach this milestone?"

What’s Lou’s secret to longevity? According to him, it’s about maintaining low stress and keeping arguments short and sweet. Lou also added, with his signature humor, that his biggest wish is simply to continue enjoying the wonderful life he’s had.

From everyone at WSFL, we wish Lou a very Happy 100th Birthday!

