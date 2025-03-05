Celebrating Miami: 305 Day Kicks Off Tomorrow in Wynwood!

Miami-Dade County is gearing up for one of its biggest celebrations—305 Day—a day dedicated to honoring the culture, history, and vibrant spirit that make Miami unique. More than just an area code, March 5th (3/05) is all about embracing the food, music, and traditions that define the Magic City.

This year marks the 12th annual 305 Day celebration, set to take place at Wynwood Marketplace with an exciting lineup of entertainment. Headlining the event and setting the vibe on the turntables is Miami’s own DJ Epps, who joined Inside South Florida to give us the inside scoop.

DJ Epps couldn’t say enough about what makes Miami an unforgettable place. “Everything— especially the culture, the vibe of the music, the people,” he said. “Even some out of towners that come to just enjoy Miami, the lifestyle, the food—even the kids, they love to just hang out and just vibe with the parents. It's a whole family affair.”

The family-friendly block party will be packed with performances and activities for all ages, kicking off with a high-energy Miami-style Zumba session led by Nat and DJ Gringo. Following that, the entertainment heats up with:



DJ sets and live performances from some of Miami’s top 305 artists

Hip Hop Kids, featuring young dancers showcasing their talent

A lineup of guest DJs and surprise performances throughout the day

The best part? Admission is completely free!

Event Details



Where: Wynwood Marketplace

Wynwood Marketplace When: Doors open at 3:05 PM (of course!)

Doors open at 3:05 PM (of course!) Cost: Free for the whole family!

“Bring the kids, your tias, your uncles, and even your matant—that’s Haitian for ‘auntie’— Everyone is welcome to 305 Day,” DJ Epps said.

For first-timers, 305 Day is more than just a party—it’s a full-on Miami experience. Whether you’re a local or visiting, this is the place to be to celebrate all things 305!

Get ready, Miami—the 305 vibes are about to take over Wynwood!

For more information, visit 305Day.com.