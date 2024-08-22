Celebrating National Breastfeeding Month

In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, Inside South Florida welcomed Nichole Salisbury, an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant, to discuss the importance of breastfeeding support and the resources available to mothers in the community. Nichole plays a crucial role in facilitating prenatal breastfeeding classes, providing in-hospital support, and leading weekly breastfeeding support groups.

Nichole's work focuses on ensuring that mothers receive the support they need to successfully breastfeed their babies. She helps facilitate prenatal breastfeeding classes, assists mothers in the hospital after they deliver, and follows up with them through weekly breastfeeding support groups. Nichole emphasized the importance of building relationships with mothers during this vulnerable time, noting that the support groups often foster a sense of community among participants.

One of the key points Nichole highlighted is that all of these resources are free and accessible to everyone in the community. Broward Health offers free prenatal classes, which are mostly held online, making them convenient for expecting mothers. Additionally, in-hospital support is provided as part of the delivery experience at Broward Health, and the postnatal breastfeeding support groups are also free of charge, requiring no registration or fees.

Nichole is also involved with the Milk Depot at Broward Health, which plays a vital role in supporting the Mother's Milk Bank of Florida in Orlando. The depot allows mothers who wish to donate breast milk to drop it off at the hospital, where it is stored in large freezers until it is transported to the milk bank. This milk is particularly valuable for vulnerable babies, such as those in neonatal intensive care units. The depot not only provides milk for use but also ensures that the milk bank remains well-stocked.

Nichole shared that her inspiration for working in this field comes from her own challenging breastfeeding journey with her first child. Her experience motivated her to help other mothers navigate the difficulties of breastfeeding. She emphasized that breastfeeding is more than just feeding a baby; it is a long-term healthcare decision that provides significant health benefits for both the baby and the mother.

For those interested in learning more about the resources and services offered by Broward Health, Nichole recommended visiting browardhealth.org/events.