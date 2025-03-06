Celebrating National Nutrition Month with Frances Largeman-Roth

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Sprouts Farmers Market. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

March is National Nutrition Month, a time to reflect on the role food plays in our overall health and well-being. Frances Largeman-Roth, nutrition expert and author of Eating in Color, joined Inside South Florida to discuss simple ways to improve nutrition, the benefits of organic eating, and how food connects us.

According to Largeman-Roth, nutrition affects everything—from sleep and digestion to long-term wellness. This year’s theme, "Food Connects Us," highlights the importance of meals in bringing people together. Whether it’s family dinners, cultural traditions, or sharing a healthy snack with friends, food is an essential part of life that shapes our health and relationships.

One of the easiest ways to boost nutrition is to incorporate more whole foods into your diet. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and quality proteins provide essential nutrients while making meals more flavorful and satisfying.

For those looking for seasonal, high-quality ingredients, Sprouts Farmers Market is a great place to explore. Shopping in-season produce, like asparagus and citrus fruits in the spring, ensures freshness and maximizes nutritional value.

Many consumers opt for organic without fully understanding the benefits. Largeman-Roth explains that organic produce helps:



Reduce exposure to synthetic pesticides and GMOs

Boost nutritional value in some foods

Support the environment, as organic farming preserves soil and water resources

For those new to organic eating, she suggests starting small—swap everyday items like organic milk, coffee, or fresh produce to make a gradual shift toward a cleaner diet.

As a busy mom, Largeman-Roth loves simple, nutritious meals. Some of her top picks include:



Sheet Pan Salmon Primavera – A vibrant, one-pan meal packed with lean protein and seasonal veggies.

– A vibrant, one-pan meal packed with lean protein and seasonal veggies. Keto Cauliflower Rice Taco Bowl – A low-carb twist on a classic favorite, perfect for those cutting carbs.

– A low-carb twist on a classic favorite, perfect for those cutting carbs. Green Goddess Tortellini Soup – A warm, comforting dish packed with fresh herbs and greens.

For those looking for healthier grocery options, Sprouts Farmers Market offers a variety of items catering to different dietary needs. Right now, they are celebrating Lemon Fest, featuring zesty, seasonal lemon-inspired products available for a limited time.

For recipes, nutrition tips, and meal inspiration, visitsprouts.com. To explore more about Frances Largeman-Roth and her books, visit FrancesLargemanRoth.com.