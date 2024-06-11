Celebrating Pride Month and 10 Years of R House in Wynwood

As June marks Pride Month, few places celebrate it as vibrantly as R House in Wynwood, Miami. This local food and entertainment spot, a true Wynwood OG, is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary, making it a cornerstone of the community. Inside South Florida visited Wynwood to get the inside scoop on this iconic venue.

R House has been a staple in Wynwood since 2014, known for its incredible food, drinks, service, and most notably, its top-tier entertainment. The venue has garnered a reputation as the home to Miami's best drag show, becoming an institution where guests can enjoy a weekend getaway full of fun and excitement. The experience at R House is immersive, making visitors feel like part of the show rather than mere spectators.

The name "R House" stands for "Rocco’s" house, using the name of the founder and chef, and reflecting the intimate and welcoming atmosphere where guests can truly be themselves. For many performers, like drag queen and community leader Athena Dion, the venue has provided a platform to hone their talents and develop their characters, making it a cherished space for personal and professional growth.

While the entertainment is a significant draw, the mouthwatering food is equally compelling. The menu is a Latin-inspired love letter to Miami, featuring dishes from various Latin cultures. Recent additions to the menu include a tomahawk steak, a cauliflower bowl for vegetarians, and ahi-marinated octopus, showcasing the diverse and innovative culinary offerings. As a chef-driven restaurant, R House prides itself on being a total package, combining outstanding food with unparalleled entertainment.

Reflecting on their journey, the owners Rocco Carulli and Owen Bale express immense pride in the family-like community they've built at R House. From its humble beginnings with a simple brunch concept, the venue has grown into a beloved institution embraced by Miami. The sense of accomplishment is palpable as they look back at their growth and the consistent support from regular patrons and the broader community.

As they celebrate a decade of success, the excitement for the future remains high. For Pride Month, R House has planned a series of special events alongside their usual brunches. To book a visit and join in on the fun, head to rhousewynwood.com for more information.