Celebrating Pride Month with Danny Franzese

No matter what you've seen him in, he's definitely made you laugh. Actor, comedian, and South Florida native, Danny Franzese visited Inside South Florida to help celebrate Pride month.

Franzese says Pride month is a time for everyone in the LGBTQ community to come together and be proud of who they are, but not to forget where the movement started.

"It's important to remember that the first Pride was a riot," he says. "For the newer generation, they seem to forget that sometimes."

Although he was born in New York, his family moved to Broward County when he was very young. After all his travels around the world, he says he always finds himself wanting to come back to South Florida and definitely considers himself a Floridian.

"I think Wilton Manors is one of the most underrated gay places in the universe," Franzese says. "I love that we have our niche communities, but I'd love to see LGBTQ businesses and establishments spread outside our areas."

This year, Franzese plans to celebrate Pride by telling the stories of the older LGBTQ generation and the generation that was lost to the AIDS epidemic. He will be in South Florida visiting some of his favorite spots and spending time with family. To catch up with him and see what he's been up to, you can follow him on Instagram at @WhatsUpDanny