Celebrating the Holidays with Elizabeth Chance and Mocktail Magic

Elizabeth Chance, host of the Busy Living Sober podcast and 18 years sober, joined Inside South Florida to share her inspiring journey and offer festive mocktail recipes for the holiday season. Whether you're sober, curious, or simply looking for alcohol-free alternatives, Elizabeth's creations promise to make any gathering special.

Elizabeth grew up surrounded by the cocktail culture of the 1960s and '70s, but she discovered she was allergic to alcohol. After struggling with overconsumption, she made the life-changing decision to quit drinking while raising three young children. Her story resonates with many who are embracing the growing “sober curious” movement.

The holidays often involve social events where alcohol is prominent. Elizabeth encourages anyone attending gatherings to bring their own favorite non-alcoholic drinks, like Pellegrino or flavored waters, ensuring they feel confident and prepared.

Here are two of her featured mocktails:

Merry Martini

Ingredients :

Homemade cranberry-pomegranate simple syrup Sparkling water or Pellegrino

: Simple Syrup Recipe : Boil ½ cup water, 1 cup sugar, ¼ cup pomegranate juice, and 100% cranberry juice.

: Boil ½ cup water, 1 cup sugar, ¼ cup pomegranate juice, and 100% cranberry juice. Instructions: Pour a splash of the simple syrup into a glass, top with sparkling water, and enjoy. The vibrant red drink is festive and perfect for the season.

Pink Grapefruit Paloma

Ingredients :

Torani raspberry syrup Frick’s premium grapefruit Paloma mix Ginger beer Pink grapefruit sparkling water

: Instructions: Mix all ingredients to taste for a refreshing and zesty beverage. This mocktail is as delicious as it is beautiful, with its pink hues and bold flavors.

Tips for Holiday Mocktail Success

Always Bring Your Favorite Drinks : Hosts might not have non-alcoholic options readily available, so come prepared.

: Hosts might not have non-alcoholic options readily available, so come prepared. Get Creative : Shop at stores like HomeGoods or Trader Joe’s for unique mixers and syrups.

: Shop at stores like HomeGoods or Trader Joe’s for unique mixers and syrups. Be Confident: Sober celebrations can be just as fun and flavorful. A thoughtfully prepared drink will make you feel at ease in any setting.

For detailed recipes and more mocktail inspiration, visit Elizabeth’s website, BusyLivingSober.com.