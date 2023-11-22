Celebrating Unhinged Holidays with Danny Pellegrino ‘The Jolliest Bunch’

‘Everything Iconic Podcast’ Host, Danny Pellegrino, joined Inside South Florida to discuss his new book, ‘The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories,’ delving into the reasons why the holidays can feel so chaotic for many of us.

“I was on tour, and I was talking to people in all these different cities, and I tell my unhinged holiday stories in the book, but a lot of people were sharing with me theirs and they always sound so crazy,” says Pellegrino. “But the truth is stranger than fiction. And I think at the holiday season, a lot of these stories just are nuts. And I've heard from so many people about their Thanksgiving dinners or their Christmas Eve craziness and, and it seems like everyone has a collection of these stories in their own lives. And so, it's been fun to share mine but also just as thrilling to hear people share their own.”

Listen to the ‘Everything Iconic Podcast’ wherever you get your podcasts.