Celebrating Women's Pizza Month: Empowering Pizza Lovers Everywhere

March isn't just about shamrocks and leprechauns; it's also Women's Pizza Month! This flavorful celebration highlights the significant contributions of women to the pizza industry and encourages pizza enthusiasts to explore new culinary horizons. To delve deeper into the world of Women's Pizza Month, Christy Alia, the founder of Women's Pizza, joined Inside South Florida to share insights and inspiration.

During the interview, Alia emphasized the transformative role of women in revolutionizing the pizza landscape. "Women are taking the pizza world by storm," she declared, emphasizing the importance of celebrating inspirational women throughout Women's Pizza Month.

Alia unveiled some of the best chef-approved pizza ingredients available in exclusive pizza kits designed for Women's Pizza Month. Partnering with renowned companies, Alia curated premium ingredients such as Datterini tomatoes from Stanislaus and olive oil from Corto Olive Co., elevating the pizza-making experience to new heights. These high-quality ingredients, only available for the duration of Women's Pizza Month, promise to tantalize taste buds and ignite culinary creativity.

Furthermore, Alia shared ideas and recipes inspired by remarkable women, encouraging pizza enthusiasts to honor influential females in their lives through creative pizza concoctions. From roasted eggplant pizzas to marinated feta masterpieces, these recipes reflect the diversity and innovation championed by women in the pizza industry.

In addition to savoring delectable pizzas, Alia introduced the Pizza University Scholarship—a unique opportunity for aspiring pizza makers to turn their dreams into reality. Alia established this scholarship to support five passionate individuals in pursuing their dreams of owning pizzerias. To learn more about the scholarship and the exclusive pizza kits, Alia directed viewers to visit corto-olive.com and explore the available resources.

