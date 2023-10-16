Celebrity Chef Approved Fall Snacks

Celebrity chef, Claire Robinson, joined Inside South Florida to share a series of fun fall snacks perfect for the holidays.

If you’re in the mood to serve up a hearty dinner paired with the toppings for your choice, look no further than Butter Balls Turkey Sausages.

“Butter Balls hearty turkey sausage links are a delicious addition to fall entertaining dishes,” says Robinson. “These yummy sausages are precooked and only take minutes to warm up. They're fantastic sliced and sautéed with a medley of veggies in a skillet or served on a bun for with your favorite toppings.” To purchase, visit Butterball.com.

If you’re craving a snack with a flavored kick, Fritos Lay Dips might just be what you need to satisfy your taste buds.

“I love Tostitos chunky salsa. It combines ripe tomatoes jalapenos, onions and garlic for the perfect bite,” says Robinson. “And Tostitos queso blanco blends creamy Monterey jack cheese with jalapenos and red bell peppers for just the right amount of heat. But for those who need a dip for absolutely everything like me, Doritos dips has you covered.” To purchase, visit Fritolay.com.

Appetizers are a must have at any gathering event, which is why Farm Rich snacks are the best to keep in stock for any occasion.

“One of my favorite tricks is to create a colorful snack grazing board featuring Farm Rich snacks with tasty appetizers like mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, fried pickles and loaded potato skins,” says Robinson. To purchase, visit FarmRich.com.

To finish our charcuterie snack board, we can’t forget about Alouette Brie, a refined cheese wheel perfect for game day.

“You can elevate your tailgate or your home gate with Alouette Brie for grilling,” says Robinson. “It holds its iconic shape even when cooked at high heat on the grill and its 4.5-ounce wheel also fits perfectly on burger buns, making it an excellent centerpiece for game day, an app, and drink pairing.” To purchase, visit AlouetteCheese.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Butterball, Frito Lay, Farm Rich, and Alouette Cheese.