Celebrity Chef and Author, Ronnie Woo, joined Inside South Florida to share more about his new book, “Did You Eat Yet?”

“It's honestly such a special project and it is probably the most fulfilling. There's a little bit of something for everybody,” says Woo. “The recipes are really a representation of the way I eat and the way I live my life. A little more than 100 of them ended up in the book. They were the best of the best.”

For more information, visit RonnieWoo.com