Celebrity doctor, Dr. Ava shares skincare tips

There are so many skincare products offered in drugstores around the country, but today we have the creator of some top-of-the-line products. Celebrity doctor, Dr. Ava is boxing up her favorite skin and beauty treatments and shipping them right to you.

“My philosophy is that when you look good, you feel good. And in this digital age, it's key to look good both in person and online,” says Ava.

She joins us to discuss her seasonal favorites and a groundbreaking new treatment to lift droopy eyelids with just one drop.

“My latest beauty duo box includes must have beauty essentials to correct protect skin and improve the appearance of your eyes,” Ava says. “Winner of the 2021 Allure magazine beauty breakthrough award, Upneeq is the only FDA approved daily fast acting eye drops solution for acquired ptosis.”

To learn more about Upneeq and if you qualify for a complimentary sample prescription visit avamd.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by The Box by Dr. Ava