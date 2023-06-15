Watch Now
Celebrity hairstylist tip to combat frizz

Celebrity Hairstylist, Kendall Dorsey, joined Inside South Florida to share how to beat the frizz this summer in SoFlo.

“Dreamcoat Extra Strength is a humidity blocker and an anti-frizz product. The holy grail about this product is the moisture that it put back into the hair. When moisture meets moisture, it tells the other moisture to go away,” says Dorsey. “With Extra Strength on the hair, she was able to stay on the boat for 24 hours and no curl pattern came back.”

