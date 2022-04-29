Celebrity Stylist, Steven LaSalle joins the show to give Jason a makeover

Sometimes the time is just right to rethink some of your looks. That is why Celebrity Stylist, Steven LaSalle, joined us with tips on how to spruce up your wardrobe and styled our very own Jason Carter.

“The best thing to do now is shop your closet,” says LaSalle. “Sometimes the best thing to do is go into your closet and rearrange some of the outfits, rearrange some of the pieces. We've been so busy these days that we always go straight to that comfort zone.”

He first styled Jason in a fit perfect for a night out, paired with a classic denim jacket shirt and graphic tee, “It is really good for a night out with your friends, on a date night and really gives you that classy chic look here,” says LaSalle.

LaSalle also took Jason out of his comfort zone, transforming his everyday look into a more sophisticated look with the help of a faux suede jacket. “You know I love my textures,” says LaSalle. “You got this faux suede jacket. It’s really nice and I love the color neutral. And boom we are taking this and elevating this.”

To check out some of the other ways LaSalle styled Jason, check out the full video, and to find LaSalle online, check out his instagram @stylebylasalle and his website, stevenlasalle.com