Celebrity Summer Must-Haves with Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cricut, McAfee, Experian, MacKenzie-Childs, . All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is officially here, and lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg joined Inside South Florida to share some of the hottest celebrity-approved essentials to help make the most of the season, from personalized crafting tools to travel safety and stylish home finds.

“You’ve Been Validated”

This summer, Valerie is celebrating the upcoming release of her new book, You’ve Been Validated: A Playbook for Confidence and Connection, which features insights and personal anecdotes from 15 celebrities. It’s a motivational read designed to inspire self-assurance and deeper connections, now available for pre-order and topping must-have lists.

Cricut Joy Xtra

For those feeling crafty, Valerie highlighted the Cricut Joy Xtra, a compact smart-cutting machine perfect for customizing everything from summer shirts to s’mores kits and party paddles. The Cricut Joy Xtra cuts over 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on, cardstock, and more, ideal for DIY projects all summer long. For more information, visit Cricut.com .

McAfee Scam Protector

Travelers were also encouraged to be cautious when booking summer vacations. With scammers ramping up fake travel listings, McAfee’s Scam Detector is a powerful tool that uses AI to identify phishing texts, emails, and video scams before damage is done. The tool is now included with all core McAfee plans at no extra cost. For more information, visit McAfee.com .

Experian

On the financial front, Valerie recommended turning to Experian to manage money wisely during a busy season of events and travel. More than a credit reporting service, Experian now offers tools to help users find the best credit card, cancel unwanted subscriptions, and lower bills, with paid memberships providing expanded support. For more information, Experian.com .

MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale

Finally, Valerie shared one of her personal favorite summer events, the annual MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale. From July 17–21, shoppers can score up to 60% off over 2,000 hand-picked items, including the brand’s signature Courtly Check pieces and, for the first time ever, selections from the Rosy Check collection and a new line by tastemaker Megan Stokes. New deals will be released daily at MacKenzie-Childs.com .