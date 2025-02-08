Celia Cruz Exhibit Celebrates the Queen of Salsa at Miami Dade College’s Hialeah Campus

For those eager to learn more about the legendary Celia Cruz, Miami Dade College’s Hialeah Campus is offering an immersive exhibit that brings her vibrant legacy to life. Running until February 15, the exhibit celebrates Cruz’s impact on Latin music, her connection to Hialeah, and her trailblazing career as an Afro-Latina in a male-dominated industry.

Visitors stepping into the exhibit will be met with bright colors, dazzling costumes, and rare artifacts that tell the story of Cruz’s life and artistry. Maria Carla Chicuen, executive director from Miami Dade College’s Culture Affairs, shared how the exhibit highlights Celia’s influence not only in Miami but across the world.

"They will learn all about the Queen of Salsa and what made her iconic not just like Miami, but all throughout the US, Latin America, and the world at large," Maria explained. "She was seen as a symbol not just of salsa, but of artistry and heritage."

The Hialeah campus was chosen for the exhibit due to Celia Cruz’s deep ties to the community. The singer was beloved by Cuban exiles and played an iconic concert at the Freedom Tower, which will also be celebrated as part of its 100-year anniversary later this year.

Beyond her music, Cruz was a fashion icon, known for her extravagant headpieces, sky-high heels, and bold ensembles. The exhibit features original costumes, shoes, and accessories that showcase her unique style.

"She was a work of art herself," Maria noted. "Everything she wore made a statement about her culture, heritage, and unique style."

How to Visit the Exhibit

Location: Miami Dade College, Hialeah Campus Gallery

Dates: Now through February 15

Now through February 15 Special Events: Lectures, discussions, and additional programming celebrating Celia Cruz

More Info: For details on the Museum of Art and Design visit moadmdc.edu.