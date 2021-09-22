Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Cerveceria La Tropical celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:04 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:04:00-04

This local brewery has unveiled a mural to draw attention to what's happening in Cuba right now. Cerveceria La Tropical has strong Cuban roots and is more than happy to help with the effort.

With tons of drinks and food options, there are many ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at La Tropical. Five local artists created an amazing mural dedicated to the ongoing situation in Cuba and those involved.

As one of the newest and most popular breweries in town, the Wynwood spot has become a gathering place and cultural center for South Florida Cubans. The restaurant recently held a special event for those who were affiliated with the original La Tropical, which opened in Cuba over 100 years ago, and those who are affiliated with the one in Wynwood today.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors