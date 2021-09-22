Cerveceria La Tropical celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

This local brewery has unveiled a mural to draw attention to what's happening in Cuba right now. Cerveceria La Tropical has strong Cuban roots and is more than happy to help with the effort.

With tons of drinks and food options, there are many ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at La Tropical. Five local artists created an amazing mural dedicated to the ongoing situation in Cuba and those involved.

As one of the newest and most popular breweries in town, the Wynwood spot has become a gathering place and cultural center for South Florida Cubans. The restaurant recently held a special event for those who were affiliated with the original La Tropical, which opened in Cuba over 100 years ago, and those who are affiliated with the one in Wynwood today.