CES 2024 Hottest New Gadgets and Tech Tools

CES is the most influential tech event in the world and has served as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators over the years. Tech Life Columnist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida live from the show floor to offer an insider’s look at the hustle and bustle, showcasing some of the products that make CES one of the most exciting places on earth. She began by highlighting the Samsung AI GalaxyBook4 Series Laptops.

“Let's start with laptops and Samsung's GalaxyBook4 Series,” says Jolly. “Now, the promise here is the dawn of a groundbreaking era for AI PCs to deliver unparalleled productivity, mobility, and connectivity. This latest and greatest lineup includes four new laptops, powered by Intel Core Ultra chips and AI smarts.”

Enhance your self-care regimen with the Kohler SpaViva Hand Shower & Cleansing Device, a cutting-edge technology that promises to elevate your bathroom into a luxurious spa experience.

“Leave it to Kohler to deliver tricked-out tech to transform your boring bathroom into a luxury spa,” says Jolly. “This is their SpaViva Hand Shower. Now it shoots microbubbles around the outside here for a hydro-facial style cleanse, and then check this out—you can just swap out the middle of attachments for a face brush, a body brush, a body scrubber, and my absolute favorite, this body massager.”

Turn any device into a big screen with XREAL Air 2 Pro AR glasses.

“Whether it's from a smartphone, a computer, a video game console, or a television, they turn it into a virtual big screen that's 10 to 30 feet high,” says Jolly. “It’s perfect for watching movies on a flight, playing video games on the biggest screen possible, for work when you need multiple screens that only you can see.”

Explore the cutting-edge Matic Smart AI Vacuum, the world's most advanced floor cleaner. Apply promo code JOLLY for an exclusive discount on your purchase.

“Maddox completely reinvented the smart AI robot vacuum here,” says Jolly. “It's a robot vacuum-mop combo. It uses five onboard cameras and AI to mimic the way humans can see and figure out space in a home to clean better, more quickly, and even more quietly than any other robot vacuum I've ever reviewed.” For more information, visit MaticRobots.com

Embark on the adventure of a lifetime with Helix Pivotal, the first personal electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft in the US.

“It is not quite a flying car yet, only because it doesn't have wheels, but Pivotal’s new Helix ultralight EV tool takes off vertically like a helicopter,” says Jolly. “Then it flies about 20 minutes or 20 miles at speeds around 60 miles an hour, at an altitude of about 500 feet.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

