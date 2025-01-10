CES 2025: Cutting-Edge Tech Highlights from Jennifer Jolly

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From portable TVs to flying cars, Jennifer Jolly shared the most exciting innovations coming out of CES 2025 during her latest segment on Inside South Florida. Here's a breakdown of the futuristic gadgets and tech that have everyone buzzing.

LG StanbyME Touch Screen Smart TV

The LG StanbyME redefines portable entertainment with its 27-inch QHD touchscreen and mobile stand, making it a game-changer for tech-savvy users. This versatile device can be wheeled anywhere in your home or even outside, allowing you to binge-watch shows in the bathtub, follow recipes in the kitchen, or get inspired in your home gym. It offers the flexibility to switch between vertical and horizontal viewing modes, with a 4-hour battery life ensuring uninterrupted usage. Perfect for multitasking or creating content, this innovation eliminates the need to stay tethered to a single space. Pricing and availability details are expected soon. For more information, visit LG.com.

Pivotal Helix Personal Air Vehicle

The Pivotal Helix Air Vehicle is bringing the dream of flying cars closer to reality. This electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) combines the best aspects of a personal helicopter and a drone. With zero emissions and near-silent operation, it can soar 500 feet above traffic at speeds of up to 65 mph. Even better, it requires no pilot’s license, and users can learn to operate it in less than two weeks. Starting at $190,000, this futuristic commuter option could revolutionize urban transportation, bypassing traffic jams with ease and providing a greener alternative for travel. For more information, visit pivotal.aero.

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro

Jackery is tackling energy needs with cutting-edge sustainable power solutions, including the Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator and the first curved solar tiles. Designed to blend seamlessly with home aesthetics, these tiles offer a stylish way to keep the power flowing even during outages or grid overloads. Jackery’s modular systems allow tailored whole-home backup power, making them perfect for eco-conscious households looking to reduce costs and carbon footprints. Whether it’s powering your devices during emergencies or saving money on your energy bill, Jackery’s innovations are a sustainable game-changer. For more information, visit Jackery.com.

Kid-Friendly Tech: Toniebox

The Toniebox is the ultimate screen-free educational tool for kids, blending fun and functionality to help establish healthy routines. From assisting with potty training to brushing teeth and even stress-free bedtime rituals, this kid-friendly gadget fosters independence in a worry-free way. Perfect for families looking to combine learning with technology, the Toniebox is a hit with kids and parents alike. At under $100, it’s an affordable and effective way to create positive habits while limiting screen time. For more information, visit Tonies.com.

Freedom Alert Max

The Freedom Alert Max is a breakthrough device tailored for aging populations, combining advanced medical alert features with cell phone capabilities. This discreet wearable offers fall detection, GPS tracking, and geographic boundary alerts, ensuring safety and peace of mind. With 24/7 emergency monitoring and the ability to connect to a care team via the LogicMark Care Village app, it’s a comprehensive solution for seniors and their families. Whether for monitoring health or ensuring security, this device enhances independence while providing essential support. For more information, visit LogicMark.com.

Where to Learn More

To explore these innovations further, visittechish.com. Don’t forget to use the code CES2025 for special discounts and stay ahead of the curve with the latest tech trends. With these incredible advancements, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for technology and innovation!