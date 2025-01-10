CES 2025: Jennifer Dolly Shares Tech Marvels to Transform Your Year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The excitement continues at CES 2025, and Jennifer Dolly is here to showcase the latest and greatest in tech innovations. Broadcasting live from the Las Vegas Strip, Jennifer highlighted how AI is shaping everything from laptops to robot vacuums, and we can’t wait to dive into the goodies she shared!

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro Laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro is making waves as a 16-inch powerhouse laptop designed for productivity. With a lightweight and sleek design, it boasts an impressive 25-hour battery life and comes packed with AI-powered tools like AI Select for instant searches and Photo Remaster, which automatically enhances your images. This laptop is perfect for professionals and creatives alike, combining style and functionality, and will soon be available in the U.S. For more information visit Samsung.com.

Kodak Luma 500 Projector

The Kodak Luma 500 Smart Projector is transforming spaces into cinematic experiences. This compact Full HD projector features AI-enhanced auto-focus and keystone correction, making setup seamless. Integrated with Google, it provides access to over 700,000 movies and TV shows in one place. With a sleek spaceship-like design and a price point of $550, this smart projector is available now for anyone looking to elevate their movie nights. For more information visit Kodak.com.

Current Model P Smart Pizza Oven

For pizza enthusiasts, the Current Backyard Model P Electric Pizza Oven is a game-changer. This versatile oven works indoors or outdoors and can bake a 12-inch pizza in just two minutes. With its ability to reach 850°F and a built-in pizza build calculator to customize cooking times and temperatures, it ensures perfection with every pie. This innovative pizza oven will be available in Q2 2025 for under $600. For more information, visit CurrentBackyard.com.

Wybot Robotic Pool Cleaner

The Wybot Pool Cleaning Robot is revolutionizing pool maintenance with its solar-powered, self-emptying design. Equipped with advanced 3D mapping technology, it cleans efficiently without the hassle of cords. The robot docks and charges itself and can be controlled via an app for ultimate convenience. This futuristic pool cleaner will be available for pre-order in Q2 2025, priced at $3,000, making it a must-have for pool owners. For more information, visit WybotPool.com.

Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum

The Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum has taken cleaning to new heights—literally. Featuring a Pro Leap system with small legs that allow it to climb obstacles up to 2.5 inches high, this vacuum navigates tough terrains with ease. Its AI object recognition ensures it avoids running over or sucking up unwanted items, while its slim design allows it to clean under furniture. Priced at $1,700, pre-orders are open now with exclusive perks. For more information, visit DreameTech.com.

Where to Learn More

CES truly feels like Christmas every season with these groundbreaking products that promise to transform how we live, work, and play. For more details and pre-order opportunities, visit techish.com.