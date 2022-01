The new year is here and many people want to lead healthier lives and adopt and sustain healthy habits. Here to help us set up for success is WW Digital 360 coach, Lisa Shaub.

As people set up their resolutions for the new year, WW gives them a way to make a concrete path to success. There's a brand new Personal Points program that's personalized just for you based on the foods you love. The app has recipes, tips for self-compassion, and more to keep you on track.