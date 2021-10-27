Watch
Inside South Florida

Change your look this Fall with these great beauty products

Posted at 12:25 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 12:25:36-04

The new energy the fall brings can inspire you to change up your vibe and give a new look a try but you are going to need some good products to that! Lifestyle expert, Yesi De Avila, of Yesi Styles, is here to fill us in on the best finds.

Try a new hairstyle with the Revlon Volumizer Plus. This tool has been a favorite for decades and has only improved over time. If you have a special quinceañera coming up, you can head to revlonhairtools.com/quincecontest to find out how you can win a Revlon Volumizer Plus for everyone in your party!

Dr. Dennis Gross Serum has an Advanced Retinol and Ferulic Texture Renewal that will cause visible improvements in the skin without irritation. It's perfect for both men and women and can be found on sephora.com 

The Frida Kahlo Collection Hair Styling Box from Suavecito is truly a work of art. It includes pomades, shampoos, conditioners, and more.- www.suavecito.com Frida Kahlo

Tone your face with the Nuface Trinity Face Toning. For 5 minutes a day using this gentle micro-current, you will get the sculpting to give you facelift results without the surgery.

For all this and more, head to Yesi.style/shop.

