Changing the stigma around men's mental health

The topic of mental health has led to a widespread conversation across the country. Here to further the conversation when it comes to men’s health is, Agape Treatment Center's own, George Mavrookas.

George notes how men have been expected not to show or share their feelings and be "tough." Being able to be emotional and connect with others is part of being human, he says. Men can't be their true authentic selves while having to constantly pretend to be emotionless.

This notion seems to be largely generational. The "old school men," as he calls them, usually attempted to always appear strong and stifle any emotions, so these beliefs were passed onto their children and the cycle continued. However, this point of view is changing.

Being able to be vulnerable and work through emotions allows for someone to be the best version of themselves. George says this has helped him be a better father toward his son by allowing them to learn lessons and move forward together.