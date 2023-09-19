Channing Crowder’s, Host and Retired NFL Star, superpower

“Inside The NFL” Panelist, Channing Crowder, joined Inside South Florida to share why he says he puts a value on his evaluators.

“I read the Orlando Sentinel one time after I got arrested. They said, ‘They need to leave this animal caged until Saturday afternoon,’ and I said, ‘I don't give a dang what anybody says about me anymore because I know who I am,’” says Crowder. “You're going to take criticism, but you can't care. My ability not to care about other people's opinions is almost my superpower. If you don't like me or appreciate my opinions, it's not changing my life.”

“Inside The NFL” airs Tuesdays at 8pm on WSFL Channel 39.

For more information, visit @officialchanningcrowder