Chapman Partnership: Empowering Residents and Rebuilding Lives

On Inside South Florida, Kavaja Sarduy, Vice President of Operations for Chapman Partnership, shared the organization's impactful mission to empower homeless residents in Miami-Dade County. Chapman Partnership, a private-sector partner of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, provides comprehensive programs and services to help individuals navigate their journey toward self-sufficiency and independence.

Chapman Partnership operates as one of Miami-Dade County’s leading Homeless Assistance Centers. Every night, the organization provides shelter and care for over 800 individuals within their emergency program and supports an additional 200 people in the community. Their wraparound services are designed to meet clients' unique needs in a trauma-informed and holistic environment.

Key Services Provided:



Trauma-Informed Care : In collaboration with Barry University, Chapman Partnership ensures its entire organization is trained in trauma-informed principles, recognizing that many clients have faced significant hardships.

: In collaboration with Barry University, Chapman Partnership ensures its entire organization is trained in trauma-informed principles, recognizing that many clients have faced significant hardships. Medical and Psychiatric Care : Through a partnership with Jackson Memorial Health, clients receive essential medical and psychiatric support.

: Through a partnership with Jackson Memorial Health, clients receive essential medical and psychiatric support. Comprehensive Support: Mental health services, substance abuse programs, and legal aid are available on-site, creating an ecosystem that fosters recovery and self-sufficiency.

Since its inception, Chapman Partnership has served over 146,000 individuals, a testament to its dedication and success in combating homelessness.

Community involvement is essential to Chapman Partnership's mission. Whether volunteering, taking a tour, or serving families directly, there are many ways to contribute.

With a remarkable track record, Chapman Partnership continues to set new goals to address homelessness in Miami-Dade County. Their comprehensive, community-driven approach offers hope and tangible solutions to those in need.

For more information, visitwww.chapmanpartnership.org for updates and opportunities to help.