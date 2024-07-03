Charles Frierson: Crafting Legacy Through Literature

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Fryyy 7 Production LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida caught up with author Charles Frierson to discuss his latest novel, “My Name is Nobody,” and the journey behind its creation. Charles shared insights into his book, his inspirations, and his advice for aspiring writers.

When asked about his inspiration, Charles revealed a long-standing promise to his mother. "I was telling my mother for years that I was going to write a book about myself and my life, which is actually pretty interesting, but I didn't want to insult anybody. I didn't go that route. I came up with a character – his name is JP – and I've been living through him kind of vicariously," he shared. This decision to fictionalize his experiences allowed him to craft a compelling narrative while keeping personal relationships intact.

Discussing the writing process, Charles acknowledged its challenges. "I started this project in 2022…, I did it in bits and pieces," he said. Overcoming periods of writer’s block, especially while crafting the ending, was particularly tough. "The ending is, I think, the best part of the book, to be honest with you. That part was very, very difficult," he noted.

Interestingly, Charles mentioned he isn’t a big reader himself and doesn’t draw from specific authors for inspiration. Instead, he wrote the book as a legacy for his children and grandchildren. "Something they could fall back on and say my granddad or great grandfather wrote this book," he explained.

The character JP, central to his novel, is a composite of iconic figures like Jack Reacher, John Wick, Dirty Harry, and Don Juan. Charles hopes readers will enjoy the action, excitement, and depth of JP’s character, hinting that JP will feature in future projects.

Charles is already working on new books, including “Jennifer” and another based on his extensive experience in the automobile industry, titled “The Auto Group”.

For aspiring writers, Charles’s advice is simple: "Just do it. Take your time and if you feel like you want to write a book, write a book."

To learn more about Charles Frierson and his work, visit his website at fryyy7production.com.