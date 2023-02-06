Watch Now
Chase Bank hosting The Experience Miami for small business owners

South Florida business owners are welcomed to The Experience Miami event on February 8th. The event will feature workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one time with a Chase consultant.

Girls Who Do Interiors' Founders, Daniela Purrinos, Jennifer Perez and Yarleen Obregon, joined Inside South Florida to share how Chase Small Business Banking made the difference between business failure and business success.

“A key component to growing our business has been the relationship we've built with our Chase Business banker who has provided mentorship and access to resources,” says Perez.

To register, visit TheExperienceMiami.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chase.

