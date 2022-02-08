Check on your heart health during American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month. While you’re giving love to your sweetheart make sure your heart is healthy. Robert Hill JR, Vice President of health strategies at the American Heart Association, told us more about how to show our hearts some extra love.

The last two years have been extremely hard and people have felt more stress and fatigue due to it. Some people may have even picked up unhealthy habits as ways to cope. Right now is the perfect time to get an assessment of your heart health.

Strokes can happen to anyone at any age. A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, causing brain cells to die. About 2 million brain cells die per minute during a stroke, and on average every 3 minutes and 30 seconds, someone dies from a stroke in America. It's the leading preventable cause of disability.

The acronym "FAST" can help to determine if someone is having a stroke. Look for Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call 911 if someone has any of these symptoms.

Strokes can be preventable in some cases, and so can death from strokes. Keep your body healthy by exercising, eating well, and avoiding things like smoking. For more information, you can go to Heart.org