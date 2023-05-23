Check out these must-haves for this summer

With summer on the horizon, Event and Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O'Donnell joined Inside South Florida to share this season’s essentials.

“The perfect way to kick off summer is with Dr. Teal’s Shea Sugar Body Scrub,” says O’Donnell. “Their Shea Sugar Body Scrub gently exfoliates for smoother, softer skin all summer long.” Find this item at Walmart.com

Indulge in a sip of pure summer bliss with refreshing sangria.

“Pulpoloco Sangria is perfect for all occasions,” says O’Donnell. “This Sangria is sourced from Spain in three flavors, including smooth red, soft rose, and crisp white.” “Find these products at Pulpo-loco.com or 7-Eleven Stores

Pair your Pulpoloco with these tasty dishes.

“Herdez Refrigerated Entrees are new and ready-to-serve proteins available in two different varieties,” says O’Donnell. “Delicious options to incorporate in easy everyday meals like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, nachos, and more.” Find these items on HerdezTraditions.com and Publix

Beat the heat and satisfy your cravings with this delightful summer treat.

“Craig's vegan ice cream is the maker of celebrity-adored plant-based pints now available for us at Publix in five different flavors,” says O’Donnell. “All of their chef-created ice creams are made with a creamy premium cashew base that is 100% Vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher.” Find these products at CraigsVegan.com and Publix

Fuel your children's summer adventures with this engaging product.

“StoryPod is a brain-building audio play for kids zero to six years old with a variety of child development focus formats like yarn, figurines, books, activity cards, tokens, and more,” says O’Donnell. Find this at Storypod.tv. and use code MIAMI10 for 10% off until May 31st.

For more information, visit jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.