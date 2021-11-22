Check out these Slick Deals for the most popular electronics

If you love a good deal, Pete King, deal expert and host of Slickdeals on YouTube, is the man to talk to. He stopped by the show to talk about the best deals on some of this season's hottest gifts in tech.

Even with supply chain issues and delivery delays, Black Friday deals are being run all throughout November. This means you can shop early and still save. On Slickdeals there are over 12 million savvy shoppers helping to scope out the best deals. There are also Slickdeals Rewards where you can gain points for gift cards or cash back when you shop.

If you're looking for the best tech on a budget, look no further than the Samsung televisions, which can go for up to $500 off. Air Pods are also on sale for up to 15% off for all the Apple users in your life.

Those hard-to-find items like gaming consoles are still up for grabs, but the Slickdeals community says you will end up paying full price. Black Friday is a great day to look for them, and Walmart will be carrying PS5 consoles for their online shopping event!