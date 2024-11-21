Cheers to the Holidays with Prosecco

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by VOGA Italia. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the holiday season approaches, wine experts Filippo Lapides and Christine Deu joined Inside South Florida to talk all things Prosecco, sharing tips on pairing, entertaining, and even crafting cocktails. Here's how to make Prosecco the star of your celebrations.

Different Styles of Prosecco

Filippo explained the variety of Prosecco styles:



Classic White Prosecco : A sparkling favorite.

: A sparkling favorite. Prosecco Rosé : Introduced in 2020, offering a fruity, floral twist.

: Introduced in 2020, offering a fruity, floral twist. Still Prosecco: A rare, bubble-free version that’s gaining popularity in the U.S.

Each type comes from the Glera grape, grown in the Prosecco region of Italy, and certified for quality with a DOC label.

Flavor Profiles

Christine highlighted the unique taste profiles:



Brut Prosecco : Crisp and dry with notes of lemon, melon, and stone fruits.

: Crisp and dry with notes of lemon, melon, and stone fruits. Rosé Prosecco : Berry-forward with floral aromas.

: Berry-forward with floral aromas. Still Prosecco: Creamy with hints of kiwi, lemon, and honeysuckle.

Food Pairing Perfection

Prosecco pairs well with nearly any dish, from antipasti to dessert. Christine recommends:



Rosé Prosecco with turkey – perfect for holiday dinners.

– perfect for holiday dinners. Still Prosecco with eggs – ideal for brunch boards featuring smoked salmon.

Its versatility takes the stress out of pairing wines with food, making it a crowd-pleaser for any occasion.

Prosecco Cocktails

Christine suggested setting up a Prosecco bar for holiday gatherings. Use Prosecco in cocktails to reduce alcohol content while enhancing flavor. Try a Negroni Sbagliato by swapping gin for Prosecco, or mix it with juices and garnishes for festive drinks.

Last-Minute Hosting Tips

Filippo recommends keeping a variety of Prosecco stocked and chilled for spontaneous parties. Many retailers offer case discounts, so it’s easy to stay prepared without breaking the bank. With its affordable luxury and beautiful packaging, Prosecco also makes a thoughtful last-minute gift.

Learn More

Visit vogaItalia.com to explore more about their Prosecco offerings and find the perfect bottle for your next gathering.