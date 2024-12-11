Cheese, Please! Julie Hartigan Shares Festive Holiday Recipes on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season is all about family, friends, and fantastic food, and Julie Hartigan joined Inside South Florida to share delicious ways to elevate your holiday spread using the finest Wisconsin cheeses. With her insider tips and recipes, your celebrations will be both festive and flavorful.

Julie highlights Wisconsin’s rich cheese-making heritage:



Award-Winning Quality: Wisconsin produces half of the nation’s specialty cheeses and has won more awards than any other state or country.

Wisconsin produces half of the nation’s specialty cheeses and has won more awards than any other state or country. Expert Craftsmanship: Cheese-making in Wisconsin requires a license, and some cheesemakers, like Sartori BellaVitano’s female master, undergo 15 years of training to perfect their craft.

Cheese-making in Wisconsin requires a license, and some cheesemakers, like Sartori BellaVitano’s female master, undergo 15 years of training to perfect their craft. Variety: With over 600 types of cheese, there’s a Wisconsin cheese for every dish and occasion.

Must-Try Holiday Recipes

1. Sartori BellaVitano Cheese and Cherry Pinwheels

Flavors: Rich BellaVitano cheese meets tart cherries in this easy-to-make appetizer.

Rich BellaVitano cheese meets tart cherries in this easy-to-make appetizer. Why It Stands Out: Crafted by one of Wisconsin’s three female master cheesemakers, this cheese elevates your dish with unmatched flavor and heritage.

2. Whipped Odyssey Feta with Roasted Grapes

Flavors: Creamy whipped feta pairs with sweet, roasted grapes for a perfect balance.

Creamy whipped feta pairs with sweet, roasted grapes for a perfect balance. Party-Winning Tip: Odyssey Feta is another award-winning Wisconsin cheese, ensuring your appetizer impresses every guest.

3. Port Wine Pear and Kingston Creamery Blue Cheese Tart

Flavors: A sophisticated combination of port, pears, and blue cheese in a tart that screams elegance.

A sophisticated combination of port, pears, and blue cheese in a tart that screams elegance. Why It’s Perfect: This dish combines traditional holiday flavors with a modern, upscale twist.

4. Dessert Cheese Board

How to Create: Pair Wisconsin cheeses with fruits, jams, cookies, and coffee for a stunning shareable dessert.

Pair Wisconsin cheeses with fruits, jams, cookies, and coffee for a stunning shareable dessert. Pro Tip: Look for the “Proudly Wisconsin Cheese” badge at your local grocery store to ensure top-quality selections.

Julie suggests visitingWisconsinCheese.com for a treasure trove of recipes, tips, and inspiration to make your holiday gatherings extra special.