Chef Ashley Moncada: Cooking with Passion and Precision at Brasserie Laurel

In the heart of downtown Miami, Chef Ashley Moncada orchestrates culinary magic at Brasserie Laurel, where she leads her kitchen team with the precision of a seasoned conductor. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Chef Moncada shared insights into her journey, her love for food, and the unique dining experience offered at Brasserie Laurel.

For Chef Moncada, the kitchen is more than just a workplace; it's a team sport where each member plays a vital role. Drawing parallels to her childhood passion for soccer, she describes the energy of a busy kitchen service as akin to being in a sports match.

Chef Moncada's culinary journey started at a young age, fueled by a love for experimenting with flavors inspired by cooking shows. Her culinary prowess grew as she traveled and worked in various kitchens worldwide before finding her way to Miami. Joining the Ariete Hospitality Group, she began her tenure as a line cook, navigating the challenges of being one of the few women in the kitchen with unwavering determination.

In the kitchen, Chef Moncada's passion for classic French cooking shines through, particularly her love for heavy sauces and butter. Her dedication and expertise earned Brasserie Laurel one of the first Michelin stars in Miami, a testament to her culinary excellence.

At Brasserie Laurel, Chef Moncada's creativity knows no bounds, as evidenced by the innovative dishes served. One standout creation is the lollipop frog's legs, where the bone is inverted, allowing diners to pick it up like a lollipop, accompanied by a classic almondina sauce and celery root puree.

Despite the uniqueness of her creations, every dish at Brasserie Laurel is crafted with love and precision. Chef Moncada finds joy in witnessing the delight on her diners' faces, knowing that her culinary creations have left a lasting impression.

Chef Ashley Moncada epitomizes humility and passion, essential ingredients for success both in the kitchen and in life. Her dedication to her craft and her team ensures that Brasserie Laurel continues to delight diners with its exceptional culinary offerings.

With Chef Moncada at the helm, Brasserie Laurel promises an unforgettable dining experience where passion and precision converge to create culinary masterpieces.