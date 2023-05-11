Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli gives us a taste of Eating House's new location

Watch Now
Giorgio Rapicavoli, Owner and Chef, joined Inside South Florida to showcase why Eating House continues to reign as a culinary powerhouse.

“We wanted to make a restaurant for Miami that we thought really represented Miami,” says Rapicavoli. “The wine program is serious, the food is serious, and we have a fun inventive cocktail menu. A lot of the core dishes are classic, and some have been reimagined, but the soul of this restaurant is still Eating House and that's what people come back for.”

