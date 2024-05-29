Chef James Briscione Shares Summer Party Tips on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Isopure, Circle K, and Zespri SunGold Kiwis. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The recipe for a fantastic summer or Memorial Day party includes great food and fun. Joining us today with some tasty tips is Food Network star Chef James Briscione, a multiple winner of "Chopped" and "Beat Bobby Flay," as well as a cookbook author and restaurant owner. Chef Briscione shares his insights on what makes summer special and provides some expert tips to enhance your summer gatherings.

"I get excited about food,” said Chef Briscione. “And now it is officially summer, school's out and the weather is warm. It's time to make some great food and get together with friends and family and enjoy what summer is all about."

Isopure

Briscione emphasized the importance of staying active and maintaining a nutritious diet during the summer. "You want to make sure you get plenty of protein and one of my favorite ways to do that is to make a refreshing smoothie bowl with Isopure’s zero carb protein powder. It blends effortlessly with your favorite foods, adding a protein boost without compromising the authentic flavor of the dish,” he said. He recommended a summer protein smoothie bowl recipe where you simply blend frozen mangoes, strawberries, raspberries and almond milk with Isopure’s unflavored or creamy vanilla zero carb protein powder, which has 25 grams of protein. Serve up with your favorite toppings for a high protein treat. To check out all their flavors visit theisopurecompany.com.

Zespri Sungold Kiwis

Chef Briscione shared his obsession with Zespri Sungold Kiwis, calling them "the ultimate sweet and refreshing snack. These Kiwis are grown for taste. They are so sweet, refreshing and juicy—just the perfect thing on a hot day. They're also incredibly versatile. I love them on their own, chopped up in a salsa, or on a sweet fruit tart. These kiwis are packed with feel-good nutrition, providing more than 20 vitamins and minerals and 100% of your daily vitamin C.” You can find Zespri Sungold Kiwis available at retailers worldwide.

Circle K

Briscione also recommended Circle K for cooling off during the summer. "One of my favorite pleasures is popping into Circle K, which has become America's thirst stop, in part because of their delicious Polar Pop and Froster offerings. They have a special deal this summer: from now through August, participating Circle K stores are offering Polar Pop and Froster of any size up to 44 ounces for just 79 cents. Plus, if you join their membership program, Inner Circle, you'll get additional savings on thousands of beverages at over 6,000 locations.” For more information, visit circlek.com.

“The Flavor Matrix” by James Briscione

"It is summertime so you know we've got to fire up the grill and make some delicious food," Briscione stated. "With my book, ‘The Flavor Matrix’, we've got all the recipes ready for your grill. This book is all about the science of flavor and what makes food delicious.” Try recipes like bacon and watercress and grilled oysters or a coffee-rubbed pork tenderloin with peaches that will make you look like a pro at your next summer cookout.

