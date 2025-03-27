Chef Michael Romano Previews His Famous Meatballs Ahead of Savor SoFlo

Savor SoFlo is heating up, and Inside South Florida is getting a delicious sneak peek—this time straight from the kitchen of Chef Michael Romano of The Palm in Bay Harbor Islands. Known for his signature handmade meatballs and crowd-favorite key lime pie, Chef Michael is bringing bold flavors to the sands of Hollywood Beach during this year’s foodie celebration.

Chef Michael shared his excitement about cooking alongside other top culinary talents at the event, but it’s his famous meatballs that are bound to steal the show. Made with a blend of pork, beef, and veal, soaked day-old bread for tenderness, and loads of parmesan, these meatballs are crafted by hand—never by machine.

“We take a lot of pride and put a lot of care into making our meatballs, and the proof is in the pudding, because we sell out every week,” he says.

Of course, Inside South Florida got the full cooking demo—and even a taste. Let’s just say: believe the hype.

You can catch Chef Michael and his signature bites at Savor SoFlo, happening March 29–30 on Hollywood Beach. For more about The Palm, visitthepalm.com or stop by in Bay Harbor Islands—and don’t forget to ask for the chef himself. And for tickets to the festival, visit SavorSoFlo.com.