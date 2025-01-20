Chef Olivia Ostrow Brings Festive ChrisMukkah Flavors to Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida welcomed Chef Olivia Ostrow, owner of Ostrow Brasserie, who is bringing festive flair to dinner tables this season with a ChrisMukkah menu celebrating the rare alignment of Christmas and Hanukkah on December 25. With food in hand, Chef Ostrow shared a delectable lineup of dishes and traditions.

Chef Ostrow started by introducing a festive twist on classic dishes. The spread included:



Latkes with a Twist : Traditional potato pancakes served with smoked salmon and caviar, bridging flavors for both holidays.

: Traditional potato pancakes served with smoked salmon and caviar, bridging flavors for both holidays. Salmon en Croûte : A puff pastry-wrapped salmon dish stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, or truffle for a luxurious centerpiece.

: A puff pastry-wrapped salmon dish stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, or truffle for a luxurious centerpiece. Lamb with Pea Purée: A French-inspired festive lamb dish coated in pistachios, paired with a dairy-free pea purée—a nod to Hanukkah's traditions.

To conclude the meal, Chef Ostrow showcased the Hanukkah Bûche de Noël. This chocolate ganache dessert included handcrafted cannoli and a beautifully adorned holiday log cake, blending Christmas tradition with Hanukkah symbolism.

Growing up in Paris, Chef Ostrow fondly recalled festive gatherings with her family, where her grandfather played “Papa Hanukkah,” distributing gifts and creating cherished memories. “This is my favorite time of the year,” she shared, “bringing family together with food and traditions.”

For those who prefer dining out, Chef Ostrow’s culinary creations can be enjoyed at Ostrow Brasserie, located just south of Miami’s Design District. As Florida’s first fine-dining French kosher restaurant, Ostrow Brasserie offers a unique and elevated take on holiday dining.

Whether replicating Chef Olivia’s recipes at home or enjoying her creations in person, this ChrisMukkah season promises to be both delicious and memorable.

For more information, visit OstrowBrasserie.com or @OstrowBrasserie and savor the season’s best.