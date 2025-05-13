Chef Paul Brings the Flavor of Barbados to Food, Wine & Fete’s VIP Experience

The countdown is on for one of South Florida’s most exciting cultural events: Food, Wine & Fete, taking place on May 17 at Virginia Key Beach Park. Ahead of the big celebration, Inside South Florida got a special sneak peek from the headliner of the VIP culinary experience: Chef Paul, a Barbados-born culinary artist who now calls South Florida home.

Chef Paul plated a Bajan Macaroni Pie Martini—his creative spin on the island's iconic comfort dish, topped with tender pulled pork and bursting with bold seasoning.

Chef Paul’s featured dish infuses traditional Bajan flavors—cheese, pepper sauce, and island spices—into an elegant appetizer served martini-style. “Caribbean comes all about the deep rooted history of flavors,” he said. “A lot of our food comes from history that we've built over hundreds of years, and we try to impart it into the food.”

Of course, no Caribbean feast is complete without a cocktail. Chef Paul also whipped up a Cucumber Guava Rum Punch, blending cucumber, guava paste, bitters, and rum into a refreshing and fragrant drink.

While the VIP experience at Food, Wine & Fete is already sold out, general admission guests will still be immersed in Caribbean culture through music, food, and community. Expect appearances by celebrated chefs from across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, and Dominica.

Food, Wine & Fete kicks off on May 17 at Virginia Key Beach Park’s Grand Pavilion. For tickets and more information, visit foodwineandfete.com.