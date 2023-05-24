Watch Now
Chef Tom Aviv spices things up at Branja

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 24, 2023
Chef of Miami’s Branja, Tom Aviv, joined Inside South Florida and offered a mouthwatering glimpse into this must-visit hotspot.

“I'm Israeli and I'm very proud of my kitchen and I want to show the world,” says Aviv. “Israeli cuisine is taking over. You will see it in Europe and in other parts of America, but in Miami specifically, the Israeli cuisine here is more traditional. I wanted to bring the Nouvelle cuisine, the Telavivian cuisine, and the new Israeli way of eating.”

