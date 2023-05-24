Chef Tom Aviv spices things up at Branja

Chef of Miami’s Branja, Tom Aviv, joined Inside South Florida and offered a mouthwatering glimpse into this must-visit hotspot.
“I'm Israeli and I'm very proud of my kitchen and I want to show the world,” says Aviv. “Israeli cuisine is taking over. You will see it in Europe and in other parts of America, but in Miami specifically, the Israeli cuisine here is more traditional. I wanted to bring the Nouvelle cuisine, the Telavivian cuisine, and the new Israeli way of eating.”
For more information, visit BranjaMiami.com