Chef Tregaye Kicks Off Barbecue Season with Style, Flavor, and Entertaining Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Natural Delights, AMD Direct, Genova Premium Seafood, and GE Lighting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As we head into National Barbecue Month, there's no better way to fire up your summer plans than with expert tips from one of the industry's most dynamic culinary voices. Celebrity chef Tregaye Fraser, winner of the 12th season of “Food Network Star”, joined Inside South Florida to share her top secrets for mastering summer entertaining with flavor, fun, and flair.

Natural Delights Medjool Dates

No summer cookout is complete without a standout sauce, and Chef Tregaye swears by Natural Delights Medjool Dates to create a smoky, sweet, and spicy barbecue glaze. “You can skip the bottled stuff,” she said. “Medjool dates have a deep, caramelized richness and boldness that balance heat and tang transforming grilled chicken from basic to bold.” The dates are available on Amazon and have quickly become a secret weapon among grill masters. For more information, visit NaturalDelights.com.

True Flame Grill

When it comes to how you're cooking, not just what, Tregaye gave a shout-out to the True Flame Grill, calling it “a game changer” for turning your backyard into a gourmet oasis. “Honestly, if you have this at your home, I'm definitely going to come to the cookout.” For more information, visit TrueFlame.com.

Genova Premium Seafood

For those observing Mediterranean Diet Month, Chef Tregaye also recommended Genova Premium Tuna, known for its hand-selected, wild-caught yellowfin and albacore fillets packed in olive oil. “What I love about Genova is the meatiness of the tuna,” she said. “You're going to actually get nice sized chunks of tuna when you get into that product.” For more information, visit GenovaSeafood.com.

GE Cync Smart Cafe Lights

Of course, no party is complete without atmosphere. “We can't end this off now without talking about the aesthetics and the beauty of everything,” Tregaye added, highlighting GE Cync Smart Café Lights as the final touch to elevate any evening gathering. “They provide the perfect presentation and accessory to take your summer outdoor entertainment to the next level,” she said. The lights are available at GElighting.com.

For more on Chef Tregaye’s summer hosting tips, product links, and party inspiration, visittipsontv.com.