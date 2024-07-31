Chef Zev Bennett Cooks Up a Storm on Inside South Florida

Renowned chef Zev Bennett made a delightful return to the Inside South Florida studio, bringing with him another mouthwatering recipe perfect for summer gatherings. This time, Chef Zev treated viewers to a quick and easy chicken pasta with a Thai-style curry sauce, showcasing his flair for infusing global flavors into simple, home-cooked meals.

Chef Zev's latest dish combines the comforting elements of chicken pasta with the exotic, spicy notes of Thai curry. The recipe, designed to be both quick and easy, promises to deliver big flavors with minimal effort.

Ingredients:



Chicken thighs

Onion

Carrot

Pre-cooked dry pasta

Garlic, ginger, chili, coriander, white pepper, coconut milk, shrimp paste (for the curry paste)

Oil

Salt

Chicken stock

Fresh cilantro

Step-by-Step Cooking:



Heat the Pan: Start by adding about three tablespoons of oil to a hot pan. Cook the Chicken: Add chicken thighs to the pan, seasoning with a bit of salt. Add Vegetables: Immediately toss in the onions and carrots. “You don’t need to brown the chicken fully here,” Chef Zev explained. “We’re going to simmer it in the curry.” Add the Curry Paste: Pour in the curry paste mixture, which includes garlic, ginger, chili, coriander, white pepper, coconut milk, and a touch of shrimp paste. Stir to coat everything. Coconut Milk and Chicken Stock: Add additional coconut milk and a splash of chicken stock to lighten the dish. Let it simmer. Combine with Pasta: Once the sauce is simmering nicely, add the pre-cooked pasta and mix well. Garnish: Finish with a generous handful of fresh cilantro.

A Chef’s Tips:



Taste as You Go: Chef Zev emphasized the importance of tasting the dish throughout the cooking process to ensure balanced flavors.

Customize Your Heat: Adjust the amount of chili and curry powder to suit your heat preference.

“This dish takes about 10 to 12 minutes to cook after prepping the pasta,” Chef Zev noted, making it an ideal weeknight meal or a quick fix for unexpected guests. “It reheats very well, making it perfect for meal prep,” he added.

For more recipes and culinary inspiration, Chef Zev Bennett can be found on Instagram at @chefzevbennett.