Chen Medical Center improving access to care with new facilities

Posted at 12:44 PM, Aug 29, 2022
A new survey by Chen Medical Center found that one-third of respondents say that it is difficult to get an appointment when they need it. Chen Medical Center’s National Director of Quality and Patient Experience, Dr. Alexandria Beranger, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on how patients can gain access to more efficient care.

“Investing time with patients is what helps to improve health outcomes,” says Beranger. “It leads to better health because you're building a tight relationship with someone who can advise you and knows you well.”

There are steps patients can take to help improve access to care.

“It's all about building that relationship. Ask yourself, ‘Do I have my doctor's personal cell phone number or does my doctor's office accept walk-ins?’ These are key pieces. Patients scheduling their regular routine follow-up visits in advance can help to lock down some additional time.”

For more information, visit MyChenDoctor.com or call 1-800-673-1108

