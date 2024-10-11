Cheryl Leahy Shares Fall Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by All Dressed Up…With Nothing To Drink. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As fall fashion takes center stage, Cheryl Leahy joined Inside South Florida to share insights on seasonal essentials, from bra fittings that support breast cancer awareness to allergy relief and gluten-free snacks.

Cheryl highlighted that 80% of women wear the wrong bra size, recommending annual fittings to ensure comfort and support. To raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research, Wacoal is hosting over 400 "Fit for the Cure" events nationwide. With every bra purchase at these events, Wacoal will donate $5 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, supporting their mission to end breast cancer. Miami will host six of these events at select Macy’s, Dillard’s, and Bloomingdale’s locations throughout October, with bras ranging from $25 to $78. Further details can be found at fitforthecure.com.

For those battling seasonal allergies, Cheryl introduced the Allergy Cold and Sinus Rescue Balm by Wholesome Hippie. This all-natural product provides long-lasting relief from allergy symptoms with menthol crystals and other naturopathic ingredients, offering a chemical-free solution for sinus discomfort. The balm is available for $25.99 at wholesomehippy.com.

Cheryl also recommended Mary’s Gone Crackers for those with gluten sensitivities or dietary restrictions. These certified organic, gluten-free crackers cater to various dietary needs and are available at major grocery stores, including Walmart and Whole Foods, as well as online at marysgonecrackers.com for $5.89.

For more information on these fall essentials, Cheryl invited viewers to follow her on Instagram at @CJAllDressedUp, and visit her website at alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com, where she shares seasonal tips and recommendations.