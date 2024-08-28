Cheryl Leahy’s End-of-Summer Must-Haves for South Floridians

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by All Dressed Up… With Nothing To Drink. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As summer winds down and we prepare for the upcoming school season, there's still time to enjoy those final days of warm weather and fun. Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joined Inside South Florida to share her top must-haves to make the most of the end of summer.

Capresso 12-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker

Cheryl kicks things off with a favorite for coffee lovers: the Capresso 12-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker. "It's remarkably easy to use," Cheryl says, highlighting its intuitive touchscreen panel that offers seamless control over brewing. Perfect for those early mornings or afternoon pick-me-ups, this coffee maker even includes an iced coffee mode that brews over ice for up to seven cups of cold coffee. The Capresso 12-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker retails for $99.99 and can be found at capresso.com.

Radeberger Pilsner Beer

For those who enjoy winding down with a cold drink, Cheryl recommends Radeberger Pilsner, an authentic German beer with a rich history of over 150 years. Known for being crisp and refreshing, Radeberger has been enjoyed by German royalty and heads of state, making it quite literally a "beer fit for a king." You can find Radeberger and Zwöickel Beer at Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and Whole Foods.

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

To keep those pesky mosquitoes away during outdoor gatherings, Cheryl suggests the Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller. This portable device creates a 20-foot zone of protection without the need for sprays or lotions. "It's people and pet-friendly, perfect for my Labradoodle," she shares. The E55 uses heat-activated technology to repel mosquitoes in the air, making it safe and effective for both humans and pets. The device is available on Amazon.

TruBiotics Probiotics

As we approach cold and flu season, Cheryl highlights the importance of maintaining digestive and immune health with TruBiotics. These science-backed probiotics help replenish beneficial bacteria and maintain a natural balance in the gut, which can be affected by diet, stress, and more. TruBiotics are available in gummies and chewables for kids, adults, and women. They can be purchased at Walmart and other retailers starting at $15.99.

Cheryl has you covered with all these essentials to end the summer on a high note. For more information on these products and more, visit her Instagram channel @cjalldressedup.