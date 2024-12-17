Cheryl Leahy’s Holiday Party Must-Haves on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by All Dressed Up With Nothing To Drink. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hosting and attending holiday parties can be a whirlwind, but Cheryl Leahy joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips and favorite products to keep your celebrations stress-free, fun, and festive. Here’s the ultimate guide to holiday entertaining:

The Pink Stuff: Kitchen and Bath Product Bundle

Why It’s a Must : Perfect for tackling holiday messes in the two most-used rooms during parties: the kitchen and bathroom.

: Perfect for tackling holiday messes in the two most-used rooms during parties: the kitchen and bathroom. What’s Included : Cleaning paste, multi-purpose cleaner, and bathroom foam cleaner.

: Cleaning paste, multi-purpose cleaner, and bathroom foam cleaner. Where to Get It : Available at Walmart, Home Depot, and as a curated bundle on Amazon for $19.99.

: Available at Walmart, Home Depot, and as a curated bundle on Amazon for $19.99. Perfect For: Pre-party prep or post-party clean-up.

Austin Cocktails

Flavors to Try :

Fred’s Ruby Red Cocktail Bergamot Orange Margarita Cucumber Vodka Mojito

: Why It’s Great : Ready-to-drink, made with premium spirits and natural ingredients.

: Ready-to-drink, made with premium spirits and natural ingredients. Price : $14.99 for a 4-pack.

: $14.99 for a 4-pack. Where to Buy : Check local retailers atAustinCocktails.com.

: Check local retailers atAustinCocktails.com. Party Tip: These are perfect for saving time while still serving something unique and delicious.

Capresso

Product Highlights :

Grinds coffee beans fresh with an intuitive touchscreen panel. Includes a 10-cup stainless steel thermal carafe to keep coffee hot for hours. Pair with their milk frother for a café-quality touch.

: Price : $119.99.

: $119.99. Where to Buy : Capresso.com.

: Capresso.com. Pro Tip: Create a festive coffee bar for guests to recharge between holiday events.

Santa Clausthaler: Non-Alcoholic Holiday Beer

Why It’s Special :

A limited-edition non-alcoholic beer with seasonal cranberry and cinnamon flavors. Perfect for guests who want a festive drink without alcohol.

: Price : Available in 6-pack bottles.

: Available in 6-pack bottles. Where to Find : Whole Foods, Total Wine, and more in Miami.

: Whole Foods, Total Wine, and more in Miami. Fun Fact: Clausthaler is a pioneer in non-alcoholic beer with over 40 years of expertise.

Where to Find More Holiday Inspiration

Follow Cheryl on Instagram:@CJAllDressedUp for more holiday goodies and party tips throughout the season. With these essentials, your holiday parties are guaranteed to be a hit.