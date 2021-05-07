Watch
Chicken Salad Chick comes to South Florida

Posted at 4:48 PM, May 07, 2021
Originally based in Alabama, chicken salad chick puts a unique twist to the southern classic dish. The eatery was founded by Stacy Brown, a stay-at-home mom who was perfecting her chicken salad recipe.

The Coral Springs location is the first South Florida restaurant for the franchise and here you can expect the delicious flavors Chicken Salad Chick offers, and for my vegetarian friends, there are two vegetarian options. There are 12 different flavors and there's always one special limited flavor.

If you’re planning to cook something for mom on mother’s day, chicken salad chick has a great offer to help you plan the best mother’s day lunch or dinner

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content.

